Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith Poshepny
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1927
DIED
November 23, 2020
Judith Poshepny's passing at the age of 93 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Oak Creek, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. May God grant you a peaceful rest.
-Mark Poshepny
Mark Poshepny
Grandchild
November 26, 2020
Rest in peace Judith. I will miss you and always love you.
Peter Poshepny
Son
November 25, 2020
Thanks for the memories Grandma. I could write a book on all the fun times we had together especially the time we went all around Green Bay looking for my Thomas the train hat when it was at the Hotel the whole time. Thanks for the memories.
John Poshepny
Grandchild
November 25, 2020
Thanks for the memories Grandma. I could write a book on all the fun times we had together especially the time we went all around Green Bay looking for my Thomas the train hat when it was at the Hotel the whole time. Thanks for the memories.
John Poshepny
Grandchild
November 25, 2020