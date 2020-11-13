Menu
Judith Reinig
1954 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1954
DIED
November 12, 2020
Judith Reinig's passing at the age of 66 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY .

Published by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Haven Hill Cemetery
HWY 206, Columbia, Kentucky 42728
Funeral services provided by:
Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home
