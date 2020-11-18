Menu
Judith Saylor
1947 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1947
DIED
November 14, 2020
Judith Saylor's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Home website.

Published by Miller Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
Nov
19
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street, Coshocton, OH 43812
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main St, Coshocton, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home
Family of Judy Saylor. Sorry for your loss. Our Thoughts and Prayers are with you.
Jim and Karen Mullinnex
Friend
November 17, 2020