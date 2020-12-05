Judith Schaffer's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, July 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home in Lansford, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home website.
Published by Shawn E. Clark Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.