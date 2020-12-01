Menu
Judith Schueller
1953 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1953
DIED
November 22, 2020
Judith Schueller's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced.

Published by Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
GUEST BOOK
7 Entries

Grief can be so hard but our special memories help us cope. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time. Jeremiah 29:11,12
-PJ
PJ
November 30, 2020
To the entire family of Judy's,

Although I have not seen Judy and Dave for several years both have always been in my heart and will live forever in my memories.

I was totally taken by surprise when I got the call from Richard letting me know of her passing. Judy was an incredible woman who was caring, giving and always had a playful and wonderful sense of humor.

I could never have felt ready to say good-bye to someone as special as Judy, but this timing feels especially tough.
Wishing your entire family and friends comfort and strength for the days and weeks ahead. Dean and I will be praying for all of you at this difficult time.

Thinking of you all...
Nancy & Dean Young
Friend
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May God wrap his arms around your family in this time of saddness. Praying that you find peace.She will be greatly missed.
Mindy Myers
Friend
November 29, 2020
Dave, Amy, Lisa, and Family. So sorry to read of Judy’s passing. I will remember her smiling face and kind words. She was such an active member of FPCC when I met her and your family. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Carol Radabaugh
Friend
November 29, 2020
Marsha and I hold you on out hearts with this loss. You have always been an important part of our memories of Akron. All our love and prayers for all of you.
Rev. Darrell Vandervort
Friend
November 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Praying for peace for David, Amy, Lisa and the entire Family. May all of their loving memories bring comfort to them during this difficult time.
Dave and Carol Cuffman
Family
November 29, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Judy's passing. My heart goes out to all of you. May you find peace, comfort and joy in your memories of her.
Denise McConnell Carper
Family
November 29, 2020