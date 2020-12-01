To the entire family of Judy's,



Although I have not seen Judy and Dave for several years both have always been in my heart and will live forever in my memories.



I was totally taken by surprise when I got the call from Richard letting me know of her passing. Judy was an incredible woman who was caring, giving and always had a playful and wonderful sense of humor.



I could never have felt ready to say good-bye to someone as special as Judy, but this timing feels especially tough.

Wishing your entire family and friends comfort and strength for the days and weeks ahead. Dean and I will be praying for all of you at this difficult time.



Thinking of you all...



Nancy & Dean Young Friend November 30, 2020