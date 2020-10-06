Judith Loretta Pope Stratton, age 61, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Schenectady, Newyork on July 14,1959 to Charles Edward Pope and Almira Francis Young Pope. She graduated from Ballston Lake Highschool in 1977 and went on to pursue a College degree in early childhood education. She first attend classes at Ricks College, but then transfered to graduated with her bachelors degree at BYU in 1988. She then worked in a kinder care center, and later a daycare center before becoming a full time mother. Judy married her husband Troy Charles Stratton on July 13, 1990 in Cedar City, Utah. Together Troy and Judy raised five children, two sons and three daughters. She became a grandmother to an adoring granddaughter on April 10, 2013. From a young age, Judy wanted to be a mother and once she was she dedicated herself to being the best mother any child could have. She made sure all of her children were educated, taken care of, and unconditionally loved. In her free time Judy loved to read books, take care of her flower beds, and lead cub scout groups. Judy was patient, kind, giving and loving to everyone she knew. She faced every challenge in her life with courage, strength and grace being a shining example to everyone around her.

Judy is survived by her husband, five children, and one grandchild.



Viewing services will be held at the Gillies Funeral Chapel 634 E 200 S, Brigham City, UT 84302 on Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 6pm-8pm. Grave side services will be held at the Cedar City Cementary 685 N Main St, Cedar City, UT on Friday October 9, 2020 at 11am.





Published by Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.