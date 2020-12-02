Menu
Judith Vaccari
1938 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1938
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Judith Vaccari's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home in Hudson, MA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home website.

Published by Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central St., Hudson, Massachusetts 01749
Funeral services provided by:
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
