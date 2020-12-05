Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judith Weich
1952 - 2020
BORN
January 17, 1952
DIED
October 9, 2020
Judith Weich's passing at the age of 68 on Friday, October 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Ltd
119 S Fifteenth St, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15203
Oct
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Ltd
119 S Fifteenth St, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15203
Oct
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Adalbert Church, Prince of Peace Parish
160 S. 15th St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15203
Funeral services provided by:
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.