Judith Wilson
1941 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1941
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Red Hat Society
Judith Wilson's passing at the age of 79 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home in Hudson, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judith in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home website.

Published by Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street, Hudson, MA 01749
Nov
25
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
52 West Street, Berlin, Massachusetts
GUEST BOOK
What a beautiful photo of my friend Judy! That is how I remember her when we met at Digital many years ago. Gosh has to be 35 years ago now. I have many fond memories. God speed my friend❤
Cheryl DiAntonio Maenhout
November 27, 2020
joanne gering
November 25, 2020
Joanne, Hugh, Ryann and Erin so sorry for the loss of your mom and grandmother may she Rest In Peace sincerely the Bombard family
Lynne
Neighbor
November 25, 2020
Judy’s joy for life was infectious and contagious. Her smile had a magical power; it made everyone smile back. With Deepest Sympathy, Michael & Linda DeVine
Linda DeVine
Friend
November 24, 2020
My sincere sympathy to all of Judy's family. Always up for a fun time, I enjoyed Judy's friendship. The Matthew family of Berlin
Mary Ellen Matthew
Friend
November 23, 2020
Dear Bobby and Joanne, I am so sorry for your loss of your Mom. Judy was a wonderful women and a great friend. I have so many memories of the fun times we all had over the years. She was a delightful person.
Ann Crane
Friend
November 22, 2020
I worked with Judy at NE Grocer's in Northboro, many years ago. She was a real sweetheart who always had a huge smile. May she rest in peace.
Patty Lundy Keith
November 22, 2020
Joanne, Hugh, Ryanne ,Erin & family
Our deepest condolences to you all. May your memories give you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Sincerely,
The Quitadamo's
Marie Quitadamo
November 22, 2020