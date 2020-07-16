Judy Ann Phillips Garcia



April 11, 1941 ~ July 14, 2020







Judy Ann Phillips Garcia, 79, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1941 in Ogden, Utah, to Harlan Edward and Isabell Stuart Parker Phillips.



She married Migel "Mike" M. Garcia on September 2, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple for 60 wonderful years.



Judy is survived by her husband, Mike; children, Sabrina (Byron) Packard, Hooper, Utah; Stevan (Tanya) Garcia, Vail, Colorado; Jarrett Garcia, Mesa, Arizona; Michaela Meravech, Aurora, Colorado and Christopher Garcia, West Valley, Utah; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert A. Phillips.



She was born and raised in Ogden and attended Ogden City schools. Previous to meeting Mike, during her 7th Grade, she saw him in the hallway and told her girlfriends she would marry him one day. They met the following year and began dating. Mike fell in love with her beautiful bright red hair. They both graduated from Ogden High School in 1959 and were married that same year. She attended Hollywood Beauty College to become a beautician. After living in Salt Lake City for a short time, they made their home in Ogden until 1976. Then moved to Boise Idaho until 1985 and then moved to Parker Colorado until 1996. They then moved to Tucson Arizona until 2000 then returned to South Ogden where they retired.



Judy served in various Church capacities, Primary President, Sunday School Teacher, and both Judy and Mike served an Inner-city Mission together in Ogden. She was an immaculate home maker and loved all who came into her home. She loved to play games and was fun to be around.



She will be dearly missed.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT.



Due to the Corona Virus epidemic the family has requested that everyone observe social distancing and face mask.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.