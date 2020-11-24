Menu
Judy Chewning
1949 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1949
DIED
November 17, 2020
Judy Chewning's passing at the age of 71 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cedar Bay Funeral Home in Jacksonville, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cedar Bay Funeral Home website.

Published by Cedar Bay Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218
Funeral services provided by:
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
