Judy Daniel
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 23, 1941
DIED
November 8, 2020
Judy Daniel's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. in Laurens, SC .

Published by The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc. on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
The Kennedy Mortuary, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.