Judy Dobbins
1948 - 2020
BORN
November 23, 1948
DIED
November 26, 2020
Judy Dobbins's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville in Sciotoville, OH .

Published by Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Brant Funeral Service - Sciotoville
422 Harding Avenue P.O. Box 4010, Sciotoville, OH 45662
