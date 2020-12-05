Menu
Judy Enslin
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1945
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
Judy Enslin's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Furey Funeral Home - Frazee in Frazee, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Furey Funeral Home - Frazee website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
David-Donehower Funeral Home
609 Highway 10 East, Detroit Lakes, Minnesota 56501
Funeral services provided by:
Furey Funeral Home - Frazee
