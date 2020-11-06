Menu
Judy D. Hancock
1947 - 2020
BORN
May 3, 1947
DIED
November 2, 2020
Judy D. Sanders Hancock

May 3, 1947 ~ November 2, 2020

Judy D. Sanders Hancock passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. She was born May 3, 1947 in Ogden, Utah to Victor R. and Ila D. Moore Sanders.

On December 24, 1986, Judy married Rawson Jay Hancock in Clearfield, Utah.

Family was the most important thing to Judy, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Hancock, their children, Kevin Hancock, ShuRee (Jeffrey) Kittleson, Melissa (Greg Griffith) Heaps; six grandchildren, KarLee, RyLee, Kyjah, Jordan, CJ, Carson; three great-grandchildren, Alli, Kona, Samuel; three brothers, John Sanders, Ronnie (Andrea) Sanders, Val (Jackie) Sanders and one sister, Bev Gilbert. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to Covid-19 the family has chosen not to hold any funeral services. Please celebrate Judy's life with your immediate family.

Judy will be interred at Roy City Cemetery.

Arrangements and cremation under the direction of Lindquist's Roy Mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
