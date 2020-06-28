udy Hawkley (Hurd), age 65, passed away peacefully with her boys at her side on June 25, 2020. She was born January 22, 1955 to Joseph Hurd and Darlene Potter (Cutler). She married Rick Hawkley on February 8, 1990.



She was a teacher for much of her life. She worked at Hill Field Elementary for five years, then worked as a substitute teacher for Weber County School district alongside being a mother for many years after. Most recently, she was an English as a Second Language teacher for Weber County.



Judy loved Arts and crafts and was a wonderful artist. She would often sell her creations at local crafts fairs and had her own crafts boutique in Ogden for a year. An avid baker, her sugar cookies were renowned across the state.



Every day her kindness, openness, and work ethic would serve as an inspiration for those around her. A mother that could not be matched, managing to raise an autistic daughter while working as a substitute teacher. She was a pillar of support for her family. Someone who could always be counted on. Her family will be lost without her.



Graveside Services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Heights Cemetery, 4500 Washington Blvd Ogden, Utah. Followed by a family Celebration of Life.



She is survived by her husband, Rick, her children, Jesse and Cydnee, and her siblings, Betty, Darla, Nancy, Jeff, and Steve. Preceded in death by her parents and sister, Paula.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.