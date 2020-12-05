Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Judy Little
1953 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1953
DIED
October 10, 2020
Judy Little's passing at the age of 66 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Fenton, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m.
Cork on Saginaw
635 Saginaw Street, Flint, Michigan 48502
Funeral services provided by:
Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.