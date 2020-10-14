Judy Ann Mickelsen (age 78) passed away suddenly at home on October 10, 2020 of natural causes. She was born September 19, 1942 in Americus, Georgia to parents Dale Burch and Gladys Williamson Kenmore. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Alonzo Mickelsen Sr. (Jan-1993), and sister Vicki Marie Burch (May-2016).



Judy is survived by two sisters Beverly (W.C.) Ferguson, Linda (Owen ) Fox, children Alfred (JoDee) Mickelsen, Alfonso (Lesieli) Mickelsen, Tina (John) Merrett, Brenda (Steve) Bischoff, Richard Jr (Jennifer) Mickelsen, Greg (Jackie) Mickelsen, Bonnie Sims Mickelsen, Patrick (Cristie) Mickelsen, Georgia (Travis) Strong, Joel (Sarah) Mickelsen, as well as many grandchildren, and great grandchildren who will all miss their Memama.



Judy was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints always looking forward to Sundays for a chance to worship, visit with friends, and practice her faith. Judy loved gardening, cooking, sewing, canning, quilting, and walks with her dog. She was fascinated by the healing ability of herbs, their uses, and health benefits. She loved visiting with family and friends on her front porch swing having countless conversations there and always accompanied by her trusty dog Lilly.



Judy is a graduate of Weber State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing. She was Marketing Director for K and G management for several years after graduation. She worked for the Social Security department in Ogden when she met Richard Mickelsen Sr. and after they married she chose to stay home and care for her quickly growing family. After her husband's death, she returned to work for the Veterans Administration in Salt Lake City. She enjoyed her time there and was honored to work for and serve our nations veterans. She retired in 2004 after a stroke left her unable to see well enough to continue to work.



Please join us for a celebration of her life on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with a viewing at 9:00 a.m. and funeral service at 10:00 a.m. at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Utah Foundation for the Blind and Visually Impaired.





