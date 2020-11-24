Menu
Judy Short
1946 - 2020
BORN
June 27, 1946
DIED
November 22, 2020
Judy Short's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials in Williamsport, MD .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials website.

Published by Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Osborne Funeral Home, PA
425 South Conococheague Street, Williamsport, Maryland 21795
Funeral services provided by:
Osborne Funeral Home & Memorials
