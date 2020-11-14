Menu
Judy Snell
1940 - 2020
BORN
January 21, 1940
DIED
November 12, 2020
Judy Snell's passing at the age of 80 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home website.

Published by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St., Tipp City, OH 45371
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St., Tipp City, Ohio 45371
GUEST BOOK
