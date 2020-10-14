Judy Elaine Winton, 67, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of October 10, 2020 with her big brother and oldest daughter by her side. Judy was born March 3, 1953 in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, the tenth of the eleven children born to Gib and Mauddina Hines.

Judy met and married the love of her life, Gary Winton, in Ventura, CA, where they settled and raised their family before Gary retired and they moved to Utah in 2008.

Judy was preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband Gary, her sister Mickey, her nephew Darren, and her nieces Shawna and Baby Debbie.

She is survived by her three daughters Heather Nyland of Clinton, UT, Courtney (Jon) Jorgensen of Harrisville, UT, and Carson (Charlie) Rooker of Clearfield Ut; grandchildren Ashleigh, Robert, Jocalinn, Zander, David, Braxton, Charlie, Jace, Amaya, Avery, and Levi, and four great grandchildren with two more on the way; and her siblings Sue (Jerry) of MO, Rosie of MO, Larry (Kathy) of MO, Kay of MO, Buddy of CA, Bill of UT, Diane (John) of ID, Gail of UT, and Jimmy of AL. And her many nieces and nephews and friends!

A celebration of life will be held Friday October 16, 2020 at 2:00pm at Heritage Park in Clinton, UT.

Our family would like to thank the Davis County Sheriff's Office, Davis County 9–1-1 operators, paramedics, and the staff at Davis County Medical Center for your care of our mom during this time. And thank you to Aaron's Mortuary for your care and help with these final preparations.





