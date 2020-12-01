Judy Wooton's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bales' Funeral Home in Camden, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Judy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bales' Funeral Home website.
Published by Bales' Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
