Juell's journey came to a satisfying end as she passed peacefully at her home on the morning of June 13, 2020. In April of this year, she learned unexpectedly, that she had cancer and knew she would be leaving us too soon. It brought great comfort to her knowing she would be received into her mother and father's loving arms as she finished this life willing to suffer for a glory she would claim sooner than she had hoped. Her life brought light, love, and laughter and we all look forward to embracing her again someday.Juell Garlick was born on September 30, 1950 in Ogden, UT. She was the oldest of five children and was loved and surrounded by the most wonderful family. Her siblings were some of her best friends and she considered them a true blessing. She spent most of her childhood living happily in Clearfield and Layton, Utah where she made so many cherished memories. She graduated from Davis High School and went onto attending college at Weber State University and Utah State University. She made lifelong friendships with classmates and many others throughout her life. She had a gift for making everyone feel like they were her best friend; and truly she adored each and every one.Juell worked hard throughout her life and was always willing to learn. She had many professional pursuits, such as, business manager and real estate agent. She was an asset because of her integrity, dependability, and all-around good nature. Juell was married previously and had three children to whom she devoted her life. She later married Shane Garlick on March 24, 2000. They fell in love with each other, and with the life they created together. Traveling, camping, walking, attending events for grandchildren and watching sports were only some of their pastimes. They spent many of their married years living in Colorado Springs, CO where they made many fond memories. Their love was filled with sacrifice and companionship and they were admired by all who knew them.Juell was very dedicated to her family. She loved them with all her heart. They were her everything. Much of her time was spent helping and serving them in any way she could find. Her grandkids were her lifeblood and she would climb mountains and swim seas for each of them. She loved them that fiercely. They were her treasures.Because family was central in Juell's life she found much happiness in connecting them together on both sides through family history and temple work. Monthly get-togethers with aunts and cousins to gain strength by sharing stories of those who had already passed was indeed a highlight for her. She always looked forward to the time spent with each of them as they gathered together to love, lift, and help one another.Juell was also an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was deeply converted to the gospel of Jesus Christ, and found great joy when serving. She had many leadership and teaching positions in the Relief Society and Young Women's organizations, but the Primary is where she loved and longed to be. She delighted in nurturing, teaching and watching children grow. Her charitable heart and steadfast service was truly Christlike in so many ways.Juell will be remembered for many things but one thing that will be profoundly missed is her unmistaken and infectious laugh. It was her crown "Juell" and sparked joy to all who heard it's happy sound. It was uniquely hers and now is ours to hold and hear in our hearts forever.She changed our lives through her love and lifted our souls by her light, simply by laughing all the way. She was a gift. A treasure-our Juell.A satisfied life indeed.Juell was preceded in death by her parents Gayle and Beverly (Wood) Stevenson.Juell is survived by her husband, Shane; her children, Dustin Delight of Farmington, Camie (Troy) Williams of Saratoga Springs, TJ (Rebecca) Delight of Cypress, CA; step-daughters Shanalee (Seth) Sadler of Eagle Mountain and Heather (Paul) Fackrell of Goodyear, AZ; nineteen grandchildren; siblings,Randy (Sylvia) Stevenson, Farmington, UT; Alecia (Randy) Osburn St. George, UT; Daren (Debbie) Stevenson, St. George, UT; Mont (Teresa) Stevenson, Clinton, UT and many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton. Friends may visit family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton.It would be appreciated if those attending the funeral would bring a mask to wear for safe socialization in these times. Since seating will be limited all funeral proceedings will be available online for those who would like to attend but cannot during this time Please refer to the link below.In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to the Humanitarian fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

