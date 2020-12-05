Menu
Julia Brewer
1936 - 2020
BORN
March 5, 1936
DIED
December 2, 2020
Julia Brewer's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Triad Cremation Society, Inc. in Greensboro, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Triad Cremation & Funeral Service Chapel
2110 Veasley St., Greensboro, North Carolina 27407
