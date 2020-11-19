Menu
Julia Garza
1939 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1939
DIED
November 17, 2020
Julia Garza's passing at the age of 81 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home in LAREDO, TX .

Published by Gamez & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
5:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Gamez & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services
1029 Bob Bullock Loop, Laredo, Texas 78043
Nov
21
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Nuestra Señora Del Rosario Catholic Church
420 Sierra Vista Blvd, Laredo, Texas 78046
Funeral services provided by:
Gamez & Sons Funeral Home
