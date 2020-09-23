Julia L. Harvison, 86, a resident of Westmoreland Manor, formerly of Harrison Park, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 in Westmoreland Manor. She was born on July 4, 1934 in Jeannette, to the late Bashir and Jamelia (Esau) Abraham. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late John N. Harvison. Julia grew up in Jeannette, and graduated in 1953 from Jeannette High School, attended Indiana State Teacher's College. She met the love of her life, John Nicholas Harvison, and began a long steadfast life together, striving to make a difference in a community they called home since 1960. Julia worked tirelessly behind the scenes to further support John's public service to Penn Township. She was awarded Penn Township Citizen of the Year in the '80s, and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame. It gives the family great comfort at this time of sorrow that she might be remembered long after her passing for her positive impact on the community that she and John so loved. Julia was the loving mother of two sons, John N. (Roselyn) Harvison, Jr. of the Philippines, and Jeffrey Allen (Deborah Ann) Harvison, of Wexford; also survived by four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends and caregivers, Mark and Lori Kelly. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Julia was preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Diana V. Storkel, Freda Schwartz, Bertha Lawrence, Mary Abraham, Tommy Abraham, Jacob "Jake" Abraham, and Albert "Al" Abraham. Private services and burial at Woodlawn Cemetery - Denmark Manor, are entrusted to Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home, Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.

Published by Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.