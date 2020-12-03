Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Julia Pollard
1957 - 2020
BORN
January 22, 1957
DIED
November 19, 2020
Julia Pollard's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. in Kansas City, MO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Julia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C. on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Interment
4:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Lawn Memorial Gardens
2640 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City, Missouri 64129
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home L.L.C.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.