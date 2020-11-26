Julia Torkelson-Edwards's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Julia in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Shinkle Mortuary website.
Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Nov. 26, 2020.
