Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Julia Torkelson-Edwards
1928 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1928
DIED
November 24, 2020
Julia Torkelson-Edwards's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary in Clearwater, KS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Julia in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Webb-Shinkle Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Webb-Shinkle Mortuary on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Shinkle Mortuary
146 N. Lamar Ave., Haysville, Kansas 67060
Funeral services provided by:
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.