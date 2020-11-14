Menu
Julian Ramos
1999 - 2020
BORN
June 26, 1999
DIED
November 5, 2020
Julian Ramos's passing at the age of 21 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory in Yuma, AZ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yuma Mortuary & Crematory website.

Published by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Yuma Mortuary
775 S 5th AVE, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Nov
16
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Yuma Mortuary
775 S 5th AVE, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Nov
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Yuma Mortuary
775 S 5th AVE, Yuma, Arizona 85364
Funeral services provided by:
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
