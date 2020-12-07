Menu
Juliana Hernandez
1945 - 2020
BORN
November 22, 1945
DIED
December 3, 2020
Juliana Hernandez's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Russo's Hillside Chapels in Hillside, IL .

Published by Russo's Hillside Chapels on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162
Dec
9
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois 60162
Dec
9
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
The Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
1101 23rd Avenue, Melrose Park, Illinois 60160
Funeral services provided by:
Russo's Hillside Chapels
