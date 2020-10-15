Julie Ann "Sam" Dees Selleneit was born October 8, 1959, to P. Lloyd and Joann Selleneit. Julie has five children; Katherine (Jason) Crook, Jennifer Dees, Rebecca Dees, Stephanie (Brent) Folkman, & Richard (Danielle) Dees. Some of Nana's most precious people are her grandchildren. She had an undeniable connection with each one. Nani created a lasting impression with her grandchildren through which her life's legacy will continue; Riley, Jessie, Whitt, Alex, Lexi, Logan, Kylee, Kelsee, Ella, Sophie, Hadley, & Grayson. Julie's life revolved around her family. Julie also has several siblings, numerous nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and many close friends who all have a unique and special relationship with her. Some important people are Leslie (Russ), Pam (Bob), Heather, Rachel (Scott), Josh (Jen), & Vicki. Julie expressed that she was at peace in her final days and was embraced by her loving Grandpa and her Nani Perkins. The healthcare providers that cared for momma became more than just providers; they became friends, for that we thank you.



Julie was a loving, nurturing, and devoted nana, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She was a genuine listener and gently guided us through our lives. Julie was full of joy and laughter and was the most selfless person. Nana served everyone around her. Momma also deeply loved Jesus and devoted her life to enrich others to find joy and eternal happiness.



One of Julie's passions was music. She was an astonishing musician and performed throughout her life. She was comforted knowing her music impacted the lives of those who listened. She poured her soul into her music and left this world hoping it would inspire and comfort those around her.



Some of Julie's favorite things included gardening, holidays with her family, cooking and baking as long as it included family, putting together puzzles, listening to books on tape, watching movies and having ice cream parties, supporting her children and grandchildren in anything, family get togethers, needle work, and reading time. Momma shared in all the small and big accomplishments of those around her. Her family's smallest accomplishments were her proudest moments. Her love is unique, accepting, and genuine; her love is unforgettable!!!



Julie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 11, 2020. Her legacy will live on through her family and her music. She left this world a better place by impacting her children, grandchildren, and family by spreading comfort through her music and kind words.



Nana, your everlasting love will guide us until we meet again.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.