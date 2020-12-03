Menu
Julie Hegelein
1946 - 2020
BORN
July 18, 1946
DIED
November 30, 2020
Julie Hegelein's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Merchantville, NJ .

Published by Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
33 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109
Funeral services provided by:
Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC
