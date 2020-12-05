Menu
Julie Konsela
1956 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1956
DIED
November 19, 2020
Julie Konsela's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Valley Funeral Home in Appleton, WI .

Published by Valley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Too soon Doll
November 27, 2020
Jewl, you were a great person with a big heart. We haven't talked in a while but I thought of you often. May your wings take you to happy places. Your friend, Jodi
Jodi Brandt
Friend
November 25, 2020
She was something else, but she was still Mom. She always wanted to go vacation at the beach. Now she is there.
Marcia Knight
Daughter
November 25, 2020