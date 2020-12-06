Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Julie Lascuola
1983 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1983
DIED
November 21, 2020
Julie Lascuola's passing at the age of 37 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Butler, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Julie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Prayer Service
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd., Butler, PA 16001
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
140 New Castle Rd., Butler, PA 16001
Funeral services provided by:
Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Soo sorry for your loss....she always chatted with me and brought my boxes in from the porch....she will be missed.... thoughts and prayers be with Wendy and family
Shane Stewart
Neighbor
November 28, 2020
Wendy and family, I am so sorry to hear about Julie. May she rest on peace. You are all in my thoughts.
Your cousin Colleen
Colleen
Family
November 27, 2020