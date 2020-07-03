A dear mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister and friend, Julie McMullin Van Beekum, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with her health on June 30, 2020 at the Huntsman Cancer Center. Her immediate family were blessed to be at her side in her last moments.



She was born in Salt Lake City on January 22, 1954 to Flora and Larry McMullin as the third child of 6 and their first daughter. She was very close to her siblings and parents throughout her life. She married her sweetheart, John, in the Salt Lake Temple on September 28, 1974. They were blessed with 4 children, Roxanne, Gerrit, Jason and Brian. She enjoyed visiting family and friends, knitting, reading, music, singing and musical theater.



Julie's greatest treasure and joy was always her family; immediate and extended. No sacrifice was too great for them! She attended sporting events, choir concerts, dance, band performances, graduations, church talks and a variety of other events, even when her mobility made it difficult. She always made others feel accepted and loved. Her generosity was expressed through numberless blankets or hand knitted sweaters, movie "rentals", surprise gifts, meals, favorite treats, candy, cards and calls to friends and family.



She had many dear friends, all were well rewarded for their association with her. She retired in 2018 from Utah state government with 32 years of service where was often asked to learn new and challenging programs in IT Administration because she was a trusted teacher and learner.



She had a deep and personal relationship with her Father in Heaven and Savior; often sharing her most tender feelings with others as she strengthened them in their time of need, no matter the time of day or night. She magnified her calling as mother and wife every day of her life. We are blessed to have enjoyed her presence in this life and look forward to reuniting with her in the next.



She is survived by her husband, John, her four children, Roxanne Thacker (Scott), Gerrit (Amanda), Jason (Katie), and Brian (Jessica), 7 darling granddaughters and 1 handsome grandson in addition to her mother, Flora Mitchell, and siblings, Kyle McMullin (Karen),Laurie Clegg (Dan), Gwen Hill (Bart) and Matt McMullin (Erin) and numerous nieces and nephews and their children.



A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Russon Mortuary on 295 N Main Street in Bountiful from 6-8 pm. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, at 9:30 am at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery. We ask all who attend to wear a mask and maintain social distance as recommended by health and civic leaders.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.