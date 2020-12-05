Menu
Julie VanEffen
1961 - 2020
BORN
August 22, 1961
DIED
November 29, 2020
Julie VanEffen's passing at the age of 59 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Valley Funeral Home in Appleton, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Julie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Valley Funeral Home website.

Published by Valley Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton, Wisconsin 54911
Dec
17
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Valley Funeral Home
2211 N. Richmond St., Appleton, Wisconsin 54911
Funeral services provided by:
Valley Funeral Home
