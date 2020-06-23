Julie Steadman Wright passed away at home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on November 30, 1957 to Marvin C. Steadman and Gwendolyn Sanders Steadman at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the second of four children. She grew up snow skiing, playing tennis, and water skiing with her family. She was an avid reader, a gifted artist, and enjoyed crafting.



Julie graduated from Murray High School, then went on to Utah State University then the University of Phoenix. She loved to travel, spending time in many places all over the world. She worked in finance as a mortgage loan officer for many companies; working for Ascent Credit Union at the time of her passing. She won many awards for sales and marketing. She had a passion for helping people and held many callings in the LDS church. As Cub Scout leaders, Greg and Julie invited the scouts over for lessons, food, and fun and enjoyed having the boys over weekly.



Julie married the love of her life, Greg Wright, on May 25th, 2007 in Milwaukee, Oregon. They enjoyed many adventures together taking trips fishing, camping, and exploring many places. Julie loved organizing family parties and having a house full of grandkids to love and spoil. She loved it most when all her and Greg's family were in one place enjoying lots of food, games, and all the noise and mess a large family brings. She was amazing at planning ahead for all the grandkid's birthdays and Christmas, often spending months picking out the perfect gifts for each. She truly loved being Granny Julie.



She was preceded in death her parents, Marvin and Gwendolyn Steadman, her sister Susie Fregoso and her nephew Josh Steadman. She is survived by her husband, Greg Wright of West Point; her brother, Marvin (Angie) Steadman of Draper; brother, Michael (Lori) Steadman of West Valley; brother-in-law, Tom Fregoso of Albany, OR step-mother, Jill Steadman of Farmington; sister, Stephanie (Todd) Valentine of Farmington; sister, Michele (Dave) Archer of Sherwood, OR; and sister, Stacy LeCates of Farmington. She is also survived by her step-children, Sarah (Nick) Erickson of Roy; Stephanie Bexell of Plain City; Kristen (Nate) Passey of Hooper; Kelli (Royce) Drysdale of Plain City; and Jared (Katelyn) Wright of West Haven. She also survived by their 11 grandchildren Isaak, McKay, Anika, Aiden, Oakley, Lila, Grady, Paizlee, Ander, Colby, and Dezzi, and many nieces and nephews she loved dearly.



A viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday June 25th, 2020 from 6-8pm at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W. 5600 S. A viewing for family will be held Friday June 26th, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at the LDS Church at 4383 W. 300 N., West Point, Utah. The funeral service will follow at 11am with interment at West Point Cemetery. A family luncheon will follow.

