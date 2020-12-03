Menu
Julio Sandino
1933 - 2020
BORN
September 29, 1933
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Julio Sandino's passing at the age of 87 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location in Merced, CA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Julio in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location website.

Published by Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location
901 W. Main Street, Merced, CA 95340
Dec
7
Memorial service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location
901 W. Main Street, Merced, CA 95340
Dec
8
Interment
10:00a.m.
Calvary Cemetery
260 W Childs Ave, Merced, California
Mary Womack
December 3, 2020