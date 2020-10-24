Julius Brockman Lenox passed away in the early morning of October 21, 2020. Brock was born on July 4, 1960 in Santa Ana, California. He grew up between Kentucky and Oregon, where he met and married his wife and lived for many years before eventually settling in Layton, Utah for the last 21 years.



A devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Brock served in many capacities, including as a missionary in the Thailand Bangkok mission, emergency preparedness coordinator for many years, and bishop. In these callings, and in any other way that he could find, Brock was devoted to establishing Zion and developing a relationship with Jesus Christ. Brock loved his family deeply and exemplified the qualities of a supportive and devoted husband and father, who had a seemingly endless supply of sage wisdom and faith.



He nurtured a lifelong love of plants, maintaining a sizeable cactus and succulent collection, tending a large garden, and admiring God's creations whenever possible.



During his years in Utah, Brock developed an incredibly close bond of friendship and brotherhood with Mark Arnold, who preceded him in death and with whom we can only assume he has been talking for the entirety of the time since his passing.



Brock is survived by his dear wife of 34 years, Ronda Kathlene Lenox, daughter Chelsy Smith (husband Brett), son Chasen Lenox (wife Courtney) son Carson Lenox (wife Sydnee), son Carter Lenox, son Joshua Lenox, nine grandchildren (Jase, Shylo, McKinlee, Sage, Aiden, Colt, Andrew, Graham, and Oliver), his mother, Emma Hathaway, and five brothers (Rick, Ed, Tom, Jay, and Alex).



He was preceded in death by his father, George Chapman Lenox. The Lenox family would like to thank the many individuals who have helped during Brock's time of illness and passing. We know that he is loved by many and have felt that love extended to each of us.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road, Layton, UT.



Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.