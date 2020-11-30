Menu
Julius Perry
1965 - 2020
BORN
July 25, 1965
DIED
November 23, 2020
Julius Perry's passing at the age of 55 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home in Covington, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home website.

Published by Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street P.O. Box 629, Covington, GA 30015
Nov
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Bethabara Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
11392 GA-36, Covington, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
