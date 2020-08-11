"Together Again"
June Carol Moore Allen, 80, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. She was born November 28, 1939 in San Antonio, Texas to Elbert Moore and Ruth C. Hill. June graduated from Weber State University with a B.S. in Gerontology. June married the love of her life Leonard on July 22, 1959 in the St. George Temple. June lived in many places, including Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas, Alaska and Utah. ?
June loved her gardening. She was fond of teaching her grandchildren the names of various plants and flowers and how to care for plants. She often worked outside for hours in her bare feet enjoying nature and nurturing the plants in her yard? and the family orchard?. She was able to nurse neglected plants back to health and she would grow beautiful house plants that she shared with others.
June thoroughly enjoyed collecting dolls and figurines. She was particularly fond of mother and baby themes. She had a large collection of beautiful and unusual dolls. She was an accomplished seamstress and often sewed? amazing costumes and custom clothing for her children. June was an avid fan of Science Fiction and Fantasy genres. Her love of fiction was something she shared with most of her children and grandchildren and they spent many pleasant hours watching shows together and discussing books. June loved learning new things and visiting new places. She and Leonard and sometimes the children, took long road trips and spent many happy days flying space available to exotic locales in Iceland, England, Germany, Turkey, Hawaii, and throughout the United States. ?She loved to sing, and on road trips she would rather have us all sing than listen to the radio.
June was genuine and candid in her communication, and she always looked for the good in others. Despite the many health challenges, she faced in her life, she was amazingly optimistic. After enduring multiple hip replacements, a pacemaker and repeated convalescences in physical rehabilitation, she was always eager and ready to get up, get out to her gardens, and get back to her grandkids. After Leonard's death she continued to live at the family home with Aaron, one of her sons (who has Down's?syndrome). They lovingly cared for each other as long as they were able without complaint.
June's greatest joy was her family. She ensured that each child born into the Allen clan knew that they were well-loved and had wonderful talents and gifts that were unique to them.
June had a deep testimony of the love and atonement of Jesus Christ and she found great joy and satisfaction in living the gospel. She served in many callings in many places. She also served an inner-city mission with Leonard.
June is survived by 7 children: Deanna (Stuart) Schottle, Holly (Wayne) Haacke, Nella (Brett) Forsberg, Rachel (Mark) Wayment, Adrian (Lacey) Allen, Aaron Allen, Ashley (Laurie) Allen, 19 grandchildren: Aaron, Russell, Rebecca, J?ames, Elesha, Duncan, Katie, Danny, Victoria Ruth, Ben, Charlotte, Traci, Kylie, Spencer, Savanna, Afton, Jarod, Matthew, and Joseph, 4 great-grandchildren and1 sister, Dale Millikan. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Viewings will be held Tuesday August 11?th?, 2020 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Wednesday August 12?th? from 9-9:40 a.m. at Ogden Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Services will follow Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Special Thanks to her wonderful care givers at the Aspen Park Assisted Living of Ogden.
Interment: Ogden City Cemetery.
Live streaming of service at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published by Myers Mortuary from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.