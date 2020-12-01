Menu
June Black
1930 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1930
DIED
June 9, 2020
June Black's passing at the age of 90 on Tuesday, June 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whelchel Grace Funeral Home in Forsyth, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Whelchel Grace Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Whelchel Grace Funeral Home
16560 US Hwy 160, Forsyth, Missouri 65653
Jun
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Whelchel Grace Funeral Home
16560 US Hwy 160, Forsyth, Missouri 65653
Whelchel Grace Funeral Home
