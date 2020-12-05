Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
June Buller
1931 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1931
DIED
November 10, 2020
June Buller's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheetz Funeral Home Inc in Mount Joy, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of June in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheetz Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sheetz Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, Pennsylvania 17552
Nov
14
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc.
16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, Pennsylvania 17552
Funeral services provided by:
Sheetz Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.