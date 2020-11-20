Menu
June Cox
1928 - 2020
BORN
June 13, 1928
DIED
November 17, 2020
June Cox's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home in Holyoke, MA .

Published by Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Chris, my heartfelt condolences to you and your family.
Barbara mock
Friend
November 19, 2020
Holly and Kenny, our deepest sympathy on the passing of your mother...I remember her as such a sweet lady with a beautiful smile❤ Elaine and Sam Lucci
Elaine and Sam Lucci
November 19, 2020
Holly, Jennifer, Chris, Jeff and family, my sincere condolences to you. I have fond memories of June. I still have cards from different occasions that she gave me with that beautiful handwriting. She always treated me like her own daughter.
I was blessed to have her in my life all these years. I wish I could see all of you. Thinking of you during this difficult time ❤
Paula Cox
Friend
November 19, 2020