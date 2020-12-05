Menu
June Dow
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 16, 1932
DIED
November 30, 2020
June Dow's passing at the age of 88 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home in Baton Rouge, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Dec
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Dec
5
Interment
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge , Louisiana
I am a long time CPA in Baton Rouge and used to work with June on client tax matters. I thought she was one of the most professional and competent people with the IRS. She was always cordial and worked to help the taxpayer while representing the government's interest. She was such a pleasant and gracious lady.
December 4, 2020
A great neighbor! She always had something nice to say and loved looking at our Christmas decorations every year. She told me she had the best view in the neighborhood when all 3 of our houses across the street were lit up. She'll be missed but I'm sure she's glad to see Mr. Dow again.
KEVIN MCNICOLL
Neighbor
December 2, 2020
Miss June was my across the street neighbor. I'll miss looking out for her and walking over for a quick chat.
Margaret Pierce
Neighbor
December 2, 2020