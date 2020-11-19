Menu
June Dowd
1928 - 2020
BORN
June 30, 1928
DIED
November 14, 2020
June Dowd's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. in Broomall, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Published by Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Glenwood Memorial Gardens
2321 West Chester Pike, Broomall, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Logan-Videon Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
