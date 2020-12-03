Menu
June Green
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1934
DIED
November 27, 2020
June Green's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Salem United Methodist Church
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Salem United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
So sorry to hear of Th passing of June. She was a very sweet n dear friend. We worked together at Michelin for many years. She was always smiling n loved talking about her family Love n Christ. Pat n Mickey owings
Pat owings
Friend
December 1, 2020