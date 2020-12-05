Menu
June Lockwood
1929 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1929
DIED
November 23, 2020
June Lockwood's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Morris Funeral Chapel in Sebring, FL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Memorial Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Catherine Catholic Church
820 Hickory Street, Sebring, Florida 33870
Funeral services provided by:
Morris Funeral Chapel
