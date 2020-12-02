Menu
June Smith
1920 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1920
DIED
November 24, 2020
June Smith's passing at the age of 100 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by David A Hall Mortuary in Pittsboro, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Eric MD Bell Funeral Home
220 North Maple Street, Pittsboro, Indiana 46167
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Eric MD Bell Funeral Home
220 North Maple Street, Pittsboro, Indiana 46167
Funeral services provided by:
David A Hall Mortuary
