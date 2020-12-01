Menu
June Zunker
1923 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1923
DIED
November 24, 2020
June Zunker's passing at the age of 97 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Larry and Family,

I am sorry to read of your mother’s passing. We are sending warm thoughts to all of you.

Mary Gau Rohde
Mary Rohde
Friend
November 29, 2020